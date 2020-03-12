USA bans travel from Europe for a month

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an address to the nation that the United States was blocking entry for all arrivals from Europe. BBC reports.

Exception is made for Great Britain. A complete list of countries affected by the ban has not yet been published.

The ban will enter into force on March 13 and will be valid for 30 days.

It will not be applied to the Americans, who are returning from the Schengen countries.

Donald Trump also promised financial payments to employees who took sick leave due to Covid-19. At least 1,135 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been registered in the USA, 38 people died.

The World Health Organization has announced that the spread of coronavirus has reached a pandemic stage. This is the second active global pandemic along with HIV.