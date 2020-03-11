Abdygulov: I do not think that dollar will cost more than 73 soms

«As of today, exchange rate of the U.S. dollar fixed at around 73 soms. I think it will not rise higher, but everything depends on the situation on foreign markets,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, said at a briefing today.

The head of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that the bank would not take any measures in connection with speculations that had taken place the day before. Tolkunbek Abdygulov noted that Kyrgyzstan lives in a market economy, and currency speculation is a conditional term. Indeed, in fact, exchange offices are business, people are trying to make money.

«Yesterday, someone tried to earn more. But everyone was waiting for development of the situation on the foreign markets. We started to intervene late, because there was a strong market volatility. We needed to analyze the situation and understand how to act. Therefore, we started the intervention at 16.00 and extended the trading session for one hour. We have met the demand of the market for foreign currency until 18.00,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov told.

«There is no need to conduct any research on who started raising the exchange rate and when. All trading is conducted in an automated system. We see everything. Exchange rate depends on demand, because the currency is bought in the interests of customers. Every day we see both increasing trends and decreasing ones in the system,» Tolkunbek Abdygulov said.