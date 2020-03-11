Osh school student hospitalized with suspected active tuberculosis

A student of Osh school named after Kirov is suspected of having tuberculosis. The city education department conformed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the child fell ill on Friday and was sent to an oncology clinic, where doctors suspected tuberculosis.

The department added that the child is the 6th grader, three his relatives were sent for examination.

«We haven’t received a conclusion from the hospital yet. If it is positive, we will begin disinfection. PPD test was taken from all his classmates. The results will be ready tomorrow,» the department said.

It was reported in early March that a teacher of Bishkek school-gymnasium No. 38 had an active form of tuberculosis, the students were sent for medical examination. The Education Department of the Bishkek City Hall reported that the teacher had worked for only seven days, after which she took a sick leave and then quit the job.