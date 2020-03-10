18:55
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Rally against violence takes place in Nookat

A rally against domestic violence, juvenile delinquency, early marriages and prevention of infectious diseases was held in Kyrgyz-Ata rural area, Nookat district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The information was confirmed by the Internal Affairs Department of the region.

Since the beginning of the year, the highest number of domestic violence cases has been registered in the district.

The police not only did not disperse the protesters, but also acted as its organizers.

«At least 20 cases of domestic violence against women, the elderly and even men have been registered in this area since January. Therefore, we decided to start our planned outreach activities with Nookat with the participation of schoolchildren, youth, women, representatives of local authorities, doctors and clergy. During the rally, its participants were told about measures on prevention of domestic violence, crime and also about prevention of viral infectious diseases, including coronavirus,» the police department said.

According to the police of the region, no cases of domestic violence have been registered in Alai, Kara-Kuldzha and Chon-Alai districts of the region since the beginning of the year.
link: https://24.kg/english/146079/
views: 71
Print
Related
Peaceful rally for women's rights held in Karakol
Feminist rally: Roza Otunbaeva believes Interior Minister should resign
Peaceful rally in Bishkek: Organizers ask to keep order
Bishkek Internal Affairs Department not rule out provocations at rally
Andrey Grozin: The closer elections , the stronger is anti-Chinese rhetoric
Prosecutor's office declares ban on rallies in Bishkek illegal
Peaceful rally for women's rights to be held in Bishkek
Police detain another woman for attack on employees of Parliament
One of organizers of rally in support of Japarov worked as judge
Kanybek Osmonaliev placed in pretrial detention center until May 3
Popular
At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan At least 1,333 people tested for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov President of Kyrgyzstan meets with family of Chingiz Aitmatov
Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Sporting events banned in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus Developing countries of Asia could lose up to $ 42 billion due to coronavirus
10 March, Tuesday
18:14
Rally against violence takes place in Nookat Rally against violence takes place in Nookat
18:03
U.S. dollar selling rate grows to 73 soms
17:57
Logistics center, dairy plant to be built in industrial area of Batken
17:46
President inspects rehabilitation of water supply system in Batken
17:35
Peaceful rally for women's rights held in Karakol