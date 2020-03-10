Rally against violence takes place in Nookat

A rally against domestic violence, juvenile delinquency, early marriages and prevention of infectious diseases was held in Kyrgyz-Ata rural area, Nookat district of Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. The information was confirmed by the Internal Affairs Department of the region.

Since the beginning of the year, the highest number of domestic violence cases has been registered in the district.

The police not only did not disperse the protesters, but also acted as its organizers.

«At least 20 cases of domestic violence against women, the elderly and even men have been registered in this area since January. Therefore, we decided to start our planned outreach activities with Nookat with the participation of schoolchildren, youth, women, representatives of local authorities, doctors and clergy. During the rally, its participants were told about measures on prevention of domestic violence, crime and also about prevention of viral infectious diseases, including coronavirus,» the police department said.

According to the police of the region, no cases of domestic violence have been registered in Alai, Kara-Kuldzha and Chon-Alai districts of the region since the beginning of the year.