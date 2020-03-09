Kyrgyzstan cancels mass Nooruz celebrations

Mass Nooruz celebrations were canceled due to coronavirus threat in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister of the country Altynai Omurbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the decision was made at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration and spread of coronavirus in the country.

«There used to be a recommendation on temporary restrictions. They decided to adopt a draft resolution, it is undergoing interdepartmental coordination. It states that mass events, including Nooruz, are temporarily limited. Large celebrations will be canceled in regional centers, on squares,» she said.

Altynai Omurbekova noted that it was too early to make a prediction on the possibility of holding or canceling events dedicated to Victory Day.

«Everything will depend on the situation in the world. We hope that the situation will begin to stabilize from April,» she said.