Nooruz celebrated in Naryn with participation of President and First Lady

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and First Lady Aigul Japarova took part in Nooruz celebrations in Naryn, the presidential press service reported.
Sadyr Japarov and Aigul Japarova visited a yurt installation reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people.
The exposition included four yurts, each reflecting a distinct aspect of national culture. One featured folk artisans demonstrating traditional applied arts. Another featured a storyteller reciting excerpts from the Manas epic. A separate yurt was dedicated to the opening ceremony and tasting of sumolok, symbolizing the continuity of traditions and the unity of the people.