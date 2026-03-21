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Leaders of foreign states congratulate Kyrgyzstanis on Nooruz

Leaders of foreign countries congratulated Kyrgyzstanis on Nooruz. The presidential press service reported.

According to it, congratulations were received from Chinese President Xi Jinping, the heads of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Secretaries-General of the SCO Nurlan Yermekbayev and the CSTO Taalatbek Masadykov.

They wished the people of Kyrgyzstan health, happiness, and success in all noble endeavors, and the country prosperity, dynamic development, and stability.
link: https://24.kg/english/366929/
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