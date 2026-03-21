Sadyr Japarov: Nooruz has become a truly beloved holiday for our compatriots

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov today took part in Nooruz celebration in Naryn’s central square.

Congratulating the people of Kyrgyzstan on the spring equinox holiday, he noted that Nooruz is a symbol of renewal, creation, labor, and unity, a legacy inherited from our ancestors.

«We are proud that Nooruz has become a truly national and beloved holiday for our compatriots, regardless of their ethnicity. During these days, interethnic friendship and mutual respect are especially evident across our blessed land. In Batken and Osh, Jalal-Abad and Talas, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions, and, of course, in our valiant Naryn—wherever our union is strong, there will be abundance,» the head of state emphasized.

Sadyr Japarov noted that this year’s celebration is taking place at the foot of the sacred Ala-Myshyk mountain, on the banks of the Naryn River—the lifeline of all of Central Asia. He recalled the region’s deep history, which was an important hub on the Great Silk Road and gave the country such great figures as Ishenaly Arabayev, Turdakun Usubaliev, and the storytellers Sagymbay Orozbakov and Tynybek Zhapiy uulu.

According to the president, these individuals are the «spiritual peaks» of Tenir-Too, illuminating the path for the current generation.

He expressed confidence that stability in the republic has restored the people’s trust in the government and enabled them to embark on the path of creation.

«Our greatest strength in building a new Kyrgyzstan is the unity and cohesion of our hardworking, patriotic people, united as one. By relying on the residents of the seven regions and adhering to the principles of social justice, we will confidently move forward to improve the population’s standard of living,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Concluding his speech, he called on all citizens to work together in all areas and wished the country prosperity.

«May all the wishes expressed on this great day be heard! May farmers’ labor be rewarded with a rich harvest, and may our public servants earn the gratitude of the people by addressing their concerns! May our Kyrgyzstan grow and prosper! Happy Nooruz!» he said.