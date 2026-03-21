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Cabinet Chairman congratulates people of Kyrgyzstan on Nooruz

A festive celebration of Nooruz was held on the country’s main Ala-Too Square in Bishkek. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

On behalf of the President, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev congratulated the people of Kyrgyzstan and visitors to the capital on the spring equinox.

He emphasized the strategic significance of 2025, the year when Kyrgyzstan fully resolved its state border issues. He noted that maintaining territorial integrity has become the most important achievement of modern statehood, confirming the republic’s choice in favor of peace, dialogue, and internal stability.

The economic section of the speech touched on record development indicators: GDP has approached 2 trillion soms, and the state budget has exceeded 1 trillion. These funds allow the state to launch more than 100 industrial enterprises and build at least 200 social facilities annually. Furthermore, road construction has increased fivefold, exceeding the 1,000-kilometer mark annually.

Social initiatives for 2026 include large-scale support for families and public sector workers. Salaries for 200,000 teachers and medical professionals will be increased starting April 1, and a new Bala Yrysy allowance will be introduced starting June 1 for all children under three. Implementation of no-down-payment mortgage program, which is expected to provide housing to approximately 20,000 families this year, also continues.

The Cabinet Chairman placed special emphasis on supporting the agricultural sector, 38.5 billion soms were allocated to help half a million farmers.

The festive events on the square concluded with a cultural program featuring creative groups, setting up a yurt camp, and a demonstration of national handicrafts, highlighting the rich historical heritage of the people.
link: https://24.kg/english/366927/
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