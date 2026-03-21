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5 cauldrons of beshbarmak, 100-meter-long chuchuk prepared in Naryn for Nooruz

In Naryn, a 100-meter-long chuchuk and beshbarmak were prepared in five tai-kazans (large cauldrons) in honor of Nooruz holiday. Organizer Zhyldyz Kokonbai reported.

Four horses were slaughtered for the massive feast. 300 kilograms of noodles were used to prepare the beshbarmak, 50 kilograms of which were hand-made by local women.

The 100-meter-long chuchuk attracted particular attention. It required the entire kazy of four horses to make it. What makes it unique is that it was prepared in the traditional way— it was cooked together with the ribs.

The organizers noted that in Kyrgyz culture, chuchuk is considered the second most important and honorable dish after the delicacy ucha.
link: https://24.kg/english/366925/
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