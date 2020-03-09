18:35
U.S. Embassy issues statement in response to disruption of peaceful march

U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic issued a statement in response to the disruption of a peaceful International Women’s Day march in Bishkek.

«The Kyrgyz Republic has long been a leader in its support for the constitutional right of its citizens to assemble peacefully. Yesterday’s actions of the police and cowardly men in masks are an affront to the peaceful women who gathered in Victory Square on International Women’s Day,» the Embassy states.

«We stand in solidarity with these women in support of the rights of women and girls. Kyrgyz government institutions and parliamentarians have emphasized that peaceful assembly is constitutionally-protected and critical to a functioning democracy,» the U.S. Embassy said.
