U.S. dollar, euro exchange rates soar amid falling oil prices in Russia

U.S. dollar costs 72 rubles, and euro — 82 rubles in Russia today. RBC reports.

At the closure of previous trading session, the dollar cost 68 rubles, and the euro — 80 rubles. The exchange rate rose amid slumping oil prices of over 20 percent.

«During the trading on March 9, the price of Brent crude oil fell to $ 35 per barrel, while WTI was traded at about $ 32 per barrel. At the closure of previous trading session, Brent cost $ 46, while WTI — $ 41. Last time oil cost was so low in January 2016. Shortly before the start of trading, Goldman Sachs Bank presented a forecast according to which the price of Brent could drop to $ 20 per barrel in the coming weeks,» the statement says.