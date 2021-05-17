Price of vegetable oil almost doubles for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan

Growth of prices for sunflower oil reached 75.7 percent for a year in Kyrgyzstan. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation provided such data.

As of May 20,2020 the product cost an average of 87.1 soms, this week it cost 153 soms. Over the past month, sunflower oil has risen in price by other 1.5 soms.

«Kyrgyzstan produces 12,000 tons of vegetable oil per year with a demand of 100,000 tons. Export deliveries from Russia and Kazakhstan amount to 85 percent,» the state agency stressed.

In May 2020, sugar cost 43.4 soms, now — 63.6 soms. Growth reached 46.4 percent. Over the past month, it has slightly dropped in price — by 1.2 soms.

«The annual demand for sugar is 100,000-110,000 tons. Domestic sugar production covers only 50-60 percent of the demand. For full coverage, sugar is imported from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and other countries,» the state agency said.

By a government decree, Kyrgyzstan introduced state regulation of prices for sunflower oil and sugar for a period of 90 days. It will start on May 25. The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation has begun preparatory work to establish maximum markup for these products.