Vegetable oil prices rise by 24.2 percent in Kyrgyzstan for a week

Retail prices for vegetable oil increased from 5 to 20 soms in regions of Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan provided such data based on the results of monitoring of food prices from October 15 to October 22, 2020.

Compared to the same period last year, retail prices rose by an average of 24.2 percent. At the same time, the lowest oil price is in Balykchy — 95-105 soms per 1 liter.

An average retail price for vegetable oil is 102-115 soms per 1 liter in the markets of Bishkek. It has risen in price by 7 soms for a week.
