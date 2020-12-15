12:29
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

Price of oil in Bishkek grows by 10 soms, in regions - by 20 soms for a week

Vegetable oil has risen in price by 10-20 soms over the past week in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy of the republic provided such data.

The product costs on average 120-130 soms in Bishkek that is 10 soms more than in the first week of December. The price of vegetable oil increased by 20 soms in Cholpon-Ata, Naryn, Kochkorka, Balykchi; in Karakol — by 10 soms, in Kara-Balta and Talas — by 5 soms. The product prices have not changed in Tokmak, Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad.

Compared to last year, the price of vegetable oil increased by 35-60 percent.
