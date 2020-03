Kyrgyzstanis won five medals at the tournament dedicated to the memory of the first president of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Timur Dosymbetov. The head coach of the Kyrgyz team Viktor Maltsev told

The competitions were held in Almaty. At least 131 athletes, including 20 Kyrgyzstanis, competed for victory in several age groups.

Rodion Khripchenko, Vyacheslav Bezlutsky and Elizaveta Bulygina won bronze medals in their categories in individual classification. In the team classification, the youth team of the Kyrgyz Republic won two awards: a silver in group B (Vyacheslav Bezlutsky, Denis Kuzhel, Tilek Isabekov) and a bronze in group A (Ruslan Klyukin, Danil Rudametov, Alexander Vagin).