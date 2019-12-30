14:27
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Kyrgyzstanis win 10 medals at International Pentathlon Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won 10 medals at the Kazakhstan Open Modern Pentathlon Winter Championship. Head coach of the Kyrgyz Republic Viktor Maltsev told 24.kg news agency.

The tournament was held in Almaty with participation of 150 athletes from Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. They competed not only in pentathlon, but also in its sub-varieties: tetrathlon, triathlon and biathlon. Member of the team of Kyrgyzstan Aidana Talasbayeva, Leonard Shinkarev and Atai Erkinbekov became champions. Zarina Kudaiberdieva and Merei Kenzhebaeva took the 2nd places. Tatyana Shvaiberova, Aidana Talasbaeva, Angelina Kotlyakova, Elizaveta Bulygina and Azamat uulu Bekzat won bronze medals.
link:
views: 71
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan hosts International Modern Pentathlon Tournament
Pentathletes from Kyrgyzstan take 1st place at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis become champions of Kazakhstan in pentathlon
Pentathletes from Kyrgyzstan win 7 medals at tournament in Kazakhstan
Kyrgyzstanis win 7 medals at International Pentathlon Tournament
Kyrgyzstani secures berth at the Olympic Games
Kyrgyz athlete becomes champion of Kazakhstan in pentathlon
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd third place at Pentathlon Championship in Korea
Kyrgyzstani wins 2 gold medals at Pentathlon Championship in Kazakhstan
Popular
MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty
30 December, Monday
13:24
Plane crash in Kazakhstan: Investigators considers 3 versions Plane crash in Kazakhstan: Investigators considers 3 ve...
12:56
Employees of Sapat lyceum may be extradited to Turkish authorities
11:50
Football center may be built in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
10:42
Social media users outraged by New Year tree in Bazar-Korgon for 112,000 soms
10:01
U.S. dollar exchange rate falls by 15 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
29 December, Sunday
13:00
American Seth Fearey loves lepyoshka and praises Kyrgyz women
28 December, Saturday
14:38
Aisuluu Mamashova sure of no split in Ata Meken