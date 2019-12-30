Kyrgyzstanis win 10 medals at International Pentathlon Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won 10 medals at the Kazakhstan Open Modern Pentathlon Winter Championship. Head coach of the Kyrgyz Republic Viktor Maltsev told

The tournament was held in Almaty with participation of 150 athletes from Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic. They competed not only in pentathlon, but also in its sub-varieties: tetrathlon, triathlon and biathlon. Member of the team of Kyrgyzstan Aidana Talasbayeva, Leonard Shinkarev and Atai Erkinbekov became champions. Zarina Kudaiberdieva and Merei Kenzhebaeva took the 2nd places. Tatyana Shvaiberova, Aidana Talasbaeva, Angelina Kotlyakova, Elizaveta Bulygina and Azamat uulu Bekzat won bronze medals.