At least 3.2 million women live in Kyrgyzstan and their number is traditionally higher than that of men. The National Statistical Committee of the republic reported.

As of today, women make up 50.4% of the total population of the country. Most of them live in Osh, Jalal-Abad regions and Bishkek.

Every sixth woman engaged in the economy is 25-29 years old. At the same time, the employment rate of women of working age is 48 percent.