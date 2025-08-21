Projects of Kyrgyz women entrepreneurs shown to Saida Mirziyoyeva

Ahead of the forum «Woman — Leader Changing the World for the Better», Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov presented to First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova and Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva an exhibition of talented Kyrgyz women entrepreneurs. The ministry’s press service reported.

According to the minister, the goal of the exhibition is to create a prestigious platform where well-known brands and artisans of traditional crafts can showcase their best works, demonstrating the harmony between traditions and modern trends.

The exhibition brought together 13 companies, each presenting unique products that reflect the richness of Kyrgyz traditions and contemporary approaches to craftsmanship. For example, Supara-Shoro recreated the atmosphere of a Kyrgyz aul with yurts and traditional houses, while the Shoro brand offered sweet treats made from barley flour, honey, and nuts.

The project «One Village — One Product+1» supports local producers, offering quality foods, felt goods, and natural cosmetics.

Keshte presented exclusive handcrafted beldemchi, corsets, and bags. Sayma offered original felt souvenirs and home décor items, while Wool.kg showcased wool and silk souvenirs. Ecoflora introduced fully natural skincare and bodycare products, including a variety of solid soaps.

A modern approach to crafts was demonstrated by Kyrgyz Handmade, producing shyrdaks, interior items, and accessories from natural materials, and the family brand Uulman, which blends traditions with contemporary techniques in silk, linen, cotton, and wool clothing.

Mountain Cedar Woolens specializes in spinning and dyeing merino wool, creating stylish warm garments.

TUMAR art group produces eco-friendly footwear and wool products, while Cut a Dash reinterprets traditional techniques, creating unique items from fabric leftovers. Closing the collection was Chapansar, which revives Kyrgyz heritage through fashion, offering men’s and women’s chapans, wide scarves, and children’s clothing.

The day before, the forum «Woman — Leader Changing the World for the Better» brought together women leaders from Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to strengthen cooperation and exchange experience, discussing key aspects of women’s leadership in the economy, digital technologies, ecology, education, and public administration.

Special attention is paid to promoting initiatives that expand opportunities for women and girls through education, entrepreneurship, and innovation, as well as advancing their role in sustainable development, including ecological and climate initiatives.