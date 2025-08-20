The First Lady of Kyrgyzstan Aigul Japarova spoke at the forum «Woman — Leader Changing the World for the Better,» which took place in Bishkek.

The event was also attended by the Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva.

Aigul Japarova opened the forum and stated that women have played an important role in the public life of Central Asia since ancient times.

«In the 19th century, Kurmanjan Datka stood guard over these lands. Women have always been respected in the history of Uzbekistan, as evidenced by the Bibi-Khanym mosque in Samarkand. The greatness of the nomadic empire is in our blood, in our image, and a woman tempered by intelligence and strength helps preserve the nation,» the First Lady said.

Aigul Japarova emphasized that after the 1990s, the image of a modern woman has challenged all stereotypes. Women have joined the ranks of politicians and businessmen.

The First Lady added that today’s modern woman skillfully combines her personal life and career, noting the athletes Aisuluu Tynybekova, Meerim Zhumanazarova, Diyora Keldiyorova and Asel Baibanysheva.

«Despite the geopolitical and climatic situation in the world, a woman is able to solve any problem to create a bright future for humanity. I hope that the forum will be successful and fruitful, because such events bring together women like you. Strong women are capable of building a strong society,» Aigul Japarova concluded.

The forum was attended by about 200 women — managers, entrepreneurs, athletes, cultural figures and public activists.

Its main goal was to exchange experiences, promote women leaders, as well as discuss issues of leadership, education, entrepreneurship and the role of women in the development of society.