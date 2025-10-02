16:20
First women’s kok-boru team formed in Kyrgyzstan – Federation opposes initiative

The first women’s kok-boru team in Kyrgyzstan has been formed in Sokuluk district, Chui region. The team, called Sary-Ozon, brings together eight young women passionate about horseback riding and the traditional national game.

The team held its first training session on September 27. According to organizers, new applications have already started coming in, and they plan to expand the composition. The players say their main goal is to promote equestrian sports among women and develop a new dimension within the national game.

However, the Kok-Boru Federation stressed that it has no connection to the initiative and does not officially support it. Federation representatives argue that kok-boru is a tough and injury-prone sport, which they claim does not align with women’s mentality.

At the same time, the newly formed team emphasizes that it positions itself as an amateur, not a professional, team.
