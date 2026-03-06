Cabinet Chairman: Women will hold 30 percent of leadership positions by 2030

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev held a ceremonial meeting with the female staff of the Presidential Administration and congratulated them on the upcoming International Women’s Day.

In his speech, the Cabinet Chairman noted that the holiday is deeply rooted in the culture of respect for women, who have always held a special place in Kyrgyz society.

«Today is not just a date on the calendar; it is a day of profound veneration. Mother, sister, daughter—each of them deserves the warmest attitude and sincere gratitude. Our people have always said: a man is the support of the home and the defender of the people, and a woman is the well-being of the home and the foundation of the nation,» Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized.

He also cited data from the National Statistical Committee on the growing role of women in the Kyrgyz economy. According to him, approximately 20 percent of small and medium-sized businesses in the country are managed by women, and they actively work and occupy leading positions in education, digital services, manufacturing, and trade.

The head of the Cabinet also highlighted the government’s measures to strengthen gender balance. In particular, he noted the presidential decree of February 20, 2026, which provides for an increase in the proportion of women in leadership positions.

«We have moved from declarations to concrete actions. According to the new presidential decree, by 2027, the share of women in the leadership pool should be at least 30 percent, and by 2030, at least 30 percent representation of women in leadership positions in all state and municipal bodies will be ensured,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

During the event, the head of the Cabinet also recognized several female employees of the Presidential Administration, thanking them for their long-term service and contribution to the development of public administration.

In conclusion, he wished all women of Kyrgyzstan good health, spring mood, energy, and family well-being.