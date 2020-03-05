Sooronbai Jeenbekov receives CEC Chairwoman Nurzhan Shaildabekova

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the head of the Central Election Commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, today. Press service of the president reported.

The parties discussed preparations for election of parliament members and deputies of local councils. Sooronbai Jeenbekov touched on a recent case of mass registration of citizens in some cities before the elections to local councils and expressed concern.

«The President stressed that the CEC should always respond to such facts in a timely manner, and law enforcement agencies should give an appropriate assessment. The upcoming local council’s elections are a test of the readiness of state bodies for holding parliamentary elections. In this regard, Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again stressed the need to ensure their full openness and transparency,» the press service said.

The Chairwoman of the CEC Nurzhan Shaildabekova noted that all preparatory measures for the election of deputies to local councils were held in accordance with the legislation of the country. According to her, participation of 22 political parties in the upcoming elections to the local councils of cities testifies to the competitiveness and democracy of the election process in the country.