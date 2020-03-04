Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on March 5-7. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Rain turning into snow is forecast on March 5 in the afternoon on most of the territory of Talas, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions, in some areas of Chui region, in foothill areas, and snow — in mountainous areas of the republic.

Occasional snow is expected on March 6-7. Heavy snow is forecast in some areas of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Issyk-Kul regions.

Packed snow, sleet, snowdrifts are expected on the mountain sections of roads. Increase of the west wind up to 15-20 meters per second is possible in some districts.

Drop in air temperature is expected on March 7-8: at night in Chui valley — to −10 degrees, in the north and in Talas valley — to −12 ...− 7, during the day — to 0 ... + 5 degrees; in the valley zone of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions at night — to −4 ... + 1, during the day — to +6 ... + 11 degrees; in the agricultural zone of Issyk-Kul region at night — to −6 ...− 11 degrees, during the day to −3 ... + 2; in Naryn region at night — to −10 ...−15, during the day — to −1 ...− 6 degrees.

Air temperature will drop in mountainous areas at night to −20, in the daytime — to −8 ...− 3 degrees.