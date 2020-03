A car illegally transporting fuel and lubricants was detained in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region. The State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Opel Monterey car was detained the day before at Ken-Bulun-Avtodorozhny post. There were cans filled with liquid with a specific smell of gasoline with a total volume of about 650 liters without accompanying documents in the vehicle.

«The car was placed on impoundment lot until all circumstances are clarified. At the same time, measures to detect similar facts throughout the republic continue,» the state service said.