WHO: Measurement of temperature to prevent coronavirus is not effective

Measurement of temperature of passengers entering the country to prevent coronavirus is costly and not quite effective measure. Recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the international travel in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 say. Interfax reports.

«Control of body temperature at the entrance or exit is not an effective way to prevent the spread of the infection between countries, since infected people may be in the incubation period, they may not have obvious symptoms due to the early stage of the disease, or they may take antipyretic and in such a way to hide the symptoms. In addition, such measures require significant investments, and there may be little benefit from this,» the WHO recommendations published on the organization’s website say.

It is more efficient to give travelers recommendations on how to avoid the infection, to collect declarations of state of health at the entrance to the country with the contact information of passengers in order to properly assess the risks and track their possible contacts, the World Health Organization believes.

The World Health Organization has declared a health emergency due to the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. It was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city.