A citizen of the United States reported rape. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The 23-year-old girl reported to the police that she was allegedly raped on the night of March 1.

«According to preliminary data, the girl teaches English in Bishkek. On the night of March 1, she called the police and said that an unfamiliar man raped her near a cafe, where she previously drank alcohol with him,» the sources said.