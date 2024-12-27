16:49
Two men rape woman in Bishkek

Law enforcement officers detained two men suspected of rape. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek reported.

The incident occurred on November 24. The woman wrote a statement on December 19, where she asked to take action against the unknown persons. A case was opened under the article «Rape» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Investigators of the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs identified the suspects and detained them. They turned out to be two 36-year-old men, who were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The investigation is ongoing.

A source in law enforcement told 24.kg news agency that the rape took place in a park near Kozhzavod, after which one of the perpetrators fled to Jalal-Abad region. The moment of the rape was filmed by one of the perpetrators on a mobile phone camera.
link: https://24.kg/english/315608/
