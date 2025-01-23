Parliament approves law on life imprisonment for rape of disabled people

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the law on life imprisonment for the rape of disabled people in the third reading.

According to the current legislation, life imprisonment can be imposed on 60-year-old men who committed a crime against the sexual inviolability and sexual freedom of a child. In other cases, they were released from life imprisonment.

Now, according to the amendments, men who have reached the age of 60 at the time of committing a crime against a disabled person will not be released from life imprisonment.

According to one of the initiators of the bill, deputy Zhyldyz Sadyrbaeva, the document was developed in order to ensure the protection and defense of the right to sexual inviolability of persons with disabilities from criminal encroachment.