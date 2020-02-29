Members of Trade Unions Federation to repeatedly hold rally

Members of the Federation of Trade Unions of Kyrgyzstan will hold a second protest rally. Chairman of the Central Committee of the Mining and Metallurgical Union Eldar Tadzhibaev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, nothing was achieved at the last rally on February 25, as the current chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions, Mirbek Asanakunov, is not going to leave this post.

«When we broke into his office, we said that we did not recognize him, he was dismissed. He replied that he appealed against our decision and until the police make their decision, he will sit in his office and will not go anywhere. I think everything will be decided within two weeks,» Eldar Tadzhibaev said.

He added that the Parliament would consider the Law on Trade Unions in the third reading one of these days.

Members of the Federation of Trade Unions oppose election of Mirbek Asanakunov as its chairman. They claim that he illegally takes his office, because the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions dismissed him by its decision. Some protesters went on a hunger strike on February 25.

Mirbek Asanakunov was elected Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions on January 16, 2017. Prior to that, he was a deputy of the Parliament from SDPK and worked as the Governor of Issyk-Kul region. Previously, he was accused of forgery of documents. The Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit. The decision was made due to the fact that such disputes are settled out of court.

On February 5, at a meeting of the Council of the Federation of Trade Unions — the highest governing body of the Federation — a decision was made to remove Mirbek Asanakunov from the post of its chairman.