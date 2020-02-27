14:39
Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: Members of Kyrgyz delegation announced

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan left for Moscow today. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The official delegation includes: Minister of Foreign Affairs Chingiz Aidarbekov, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Alikbek Dzhekshenkulov, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Mirlan Bakirov, Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev, Deputies of the Parliament Kanatbek Isaev, Marat Amankulov, Tynchtyk Shainazarov, Evgeniya Strokova, Talant Mamytov, Baktybek Turusbekov, Gulnara-Klara Samat, Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev, First Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration Almaz Kenenbaev, Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov.

Recall, the two heads of state will take part in the opening ceremony of the Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Within the framework of the visit, meetings are planned with the President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, and the Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
