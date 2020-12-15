Bishkek to host International Festival within Cross Year

The Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov will host an International Festival of Culture of the Peoples of the North Caucasus. The Russian Center for Science and Culture reported.

According to the center, the event will take place on December 17 at 16.00 as part of the Cross Year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

«The program includes dances and songs of the peoples of the North Caucasus, stylized performances illustrating the customs and traditions of the Caucasian peoples by creative teams and artists from the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation, the number of audience is limited,» the center informed.