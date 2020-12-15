11:00
USD 83.24
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.14
English

Bishkek to host International Festival within Cross Year

The Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov will host an International Festival of Culture of the Peoples of the North Caucasus. The Russian Center for Science and Culture reported.

According to the center, the event will take place on December 17 at 16.00 as part of the Cross Year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

«The program includes dances and songs of the peoples of the North Caucasus, stylized performances illustrating the customs and traditions of the Caucasian peoples by creative teams and artists from the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation, the number of audience is limited,» the center informed.
link: https://24.kg/english/176695/
views: 45
Print
Related
Part of Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia events to be held in 2021
Cross-year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan: Planned events announced
Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Jeenbekov open Cross-year of two countries
Vladimir Putin tells about planned events within Cross-year
Cross-year: Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Mikhail Mishustin
Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: Members of Kyrgyz delegation announced
Cross-year: Pavel Bazhov's tales to be published in Kyrgyz
Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: Kyrgyz artists to perform in the Kremlin
Date of opening of Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia announced
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to open the Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in Moscow
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total 341 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 77,059 in total
15 December, Tuesday
10:48
Bishkek to host International Festival within Cross Year Bishkek to host International Festival within Cross Yea...
10:05
Economy Ministry: Domestic refineries are not ready for new fuel standards
09:54
UNDP to provide legal aid to residents of several districts in Kyrgyzstan
09:41
Kyrgyzstan to spend almost 40 million soms on referendum
09:35
CEC of Kyrgyzstan approves timetable for preparation and holding of referendum
14 December, Monday
18:45
Livestock theft suspects detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
18:27
Special schools and kindergartens resume work in Bishkek
18:07
Agreements to be signed with parents not letting their children attend school
17:55
Every second killed woman dies at the hands of partner or family member
17:06
Authorities urge Kyrgyzstanis to save electricity