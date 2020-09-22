Part of Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia events to be held in 2021

The Russian side proposed to hold a number of events and the closing ceremony of the Cross-Year of Russia in Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyzstan in Russia in 2021. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Erkin Asrandiev, announced at a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation.

According to him, the pandemic has made its own adjustments to the action plan, which was outlined at the beginning of the year. With the stabilization of the epidemiological situation, most of the activities are planned to be implemented.

«The Russian side proposed to postpone some of the events for the next year. We support this initiative. It is correct and reasonable,» said Erkin Asrandiev.

Recall, within the framework of the Cross-Year, a bilateral investment forum and a large number of business forums were planned to be held, where business circles would have the opportunity to establish contacts with a focus on implementation of investment events.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the events were canceled.