19:06
USD 79.15
EUR 93.38
RUB 1.04
English

Part of Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia events to be held in 2021

The Russian side proposed to hold a number of events and the closing ceremony of the Cross-Year of Russia in Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyzstan in Russia in 2021. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Erkin Asrandiev, announced at a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation.

According to him, the pandemic has made its own adjustments to the action plan, which was outlined at the beginning of the year. With the stabilization of the epidemiological situation, most of the activities are planned to be implemented.

«The Russian side proposed to postpone some of the events for the next year. We support this initiative. It is correct and reasonable,» said Erkin Asrandiev.

Recall, within the framework of the Cross-Year, a bilateral investment forum and a large number of business forums were planned to be held, where business circles would have the opportunity to establish contacts with a focus on implementation of investment events.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the events were canceled.
link: https://24.kg/english/166026/
views: 95
Print
Related
Cross-year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan: Planned events announced
Vladimir Putin and Sooronbai Jeenbekov open Cross-year of two countries
Vladimir Putin tells about planned events within Cross-year
Cross-year: Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Mikhail Mishustin
Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: Members of Kyrgyz delegation announced
Cross-year: Pavel Bazhov's tales to be published in Kyrgyz
Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: Kyrgyz artists to perform in the Kremlin
Date of opening of Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia announced
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to open the Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in Moscow
All Bishkek theaters to go on tour to Russia
Popular
Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes Society should also fight bribery of voters, President Jeenbekov believes
Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek Employee of Education Center of Oktyabrsky district detained in Bishkek
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 30.5 million people globally
Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines Prime Minister reminds about importance of replenishment of stock of medicines
22 September, Tuesday
18:36
Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flights Russia and Kyrgyzstan ready to increase number of flig...
18:31
Cooperation between Electric Stations and Inter RAO discussed
18:23
Kyrgyzstan interested in Russian experience in tax fiscalization
18:17
Russian business in Kyrgyzstan counts on partner support
18:06
Russia holds 1st in-person meeting of Intergovernmental Commission in Kyrgyzstan