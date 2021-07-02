Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss Cross-Year

The Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan Kairat Imanaliev met with the Special Representative of the President of Russia for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The parties discussed implementation of the agreements between the heads of the two countries on holding planned events within the framework of the Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and Russia in Kyrgyzstan (it was postponed due to the coronavirus).

They also reached agreements on the preliminary dates of the Days of Russian Culture in Kyrgyzstan in August 2021, and the Days of Cinema of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation in the fall. The parties agreed to hold a joint event in Russia on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Kyrgyz and Russian cultural figure Bulat Minzhilkiev.

As part of his visit to Moscow, Kairat Imanaliev also met with the rector of the Shchepkin Higher Theatre School (Institute). The parties agreed on the training of 25 people for theatrical art and assistance in creating conditions for learning and living for students.