10:26
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Vladimir Putin tells about planned events within Cross-year

As part of a working visit, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday.

During the meeting, Vladimir Putin recalled that the agreement on holding the Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and the Russian Federation in the Kyrgyz Republic was reached in 2019.

«We will open the Cross-year today. More than 200 events at various levels are planned. They will benefit our relations, which are developing progressively in almost all directions. Russia remains a key trade and economic partner for Kyrgyzstan. We always have something to talk about in terms of turnover and investment,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, in his turn, noted that cooperation between the two countries has noticeably intensified over the past two years. He recalled that in 2018, during the state visit of Vladimir Putin to the Kyrgyz Republic, a number of documents were signed, which gave a certain impetus to state structures at all levels.

«This year we are preparing to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War together with you. A lot of large-scale events are planned. Russia is a reliable partner of Kyrgyzstan in the EurAsEC. We, Kyrgyzstanis, value our friendly relations,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed.
link: https://24.kg/english/145002/
views: 61
Print
Related
Cross-year: Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Mikhail Mishustin
Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: Members of Kyrgyz delegation announced
Cross-year: Pavel Bazhov's tales to be published in Kyrgyz
Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia: Kyrgyz artists to perform in the Kremlin
Date of opening of Cross-Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia announced
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to open the Year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia in Moscow
All Bishkek theaters to go on tour to Russia
Vladimir Putin wishes Sooronbai Jeenbekov a happy New Year
Vladimir Putin thanks Sooronbai Jeenbekov for support and CSTO summit
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to meet with Vladimir Putin
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy Kyrgyzstan introduces quarantine for arrivals from Iran, South Korea, Italy
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan plan to exchange 23 hectares of land
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 80,000 people
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
28 February, Friday
10:12
Bishkek City Hall to spend 2 million soms on video cameras in trolleybuses Bishkek City Hall to spend 2 million soms on video cam...
10:02
Vladimir Putin tells about planned events within Cross-year
09:47
Kyrgyzstan to cultivate crops on 745,000 hectares in 2020
09:22
Cross-year: Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Mikhail Mishustin
27 February, Thursday
17:54
Two more kindergartens to open in Osh city before the end of March
17:13
Large competitions postponed in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
16:39
Institute of Business Ombudsman begins work
16:13
Adybek Nabiev appointed First Deputy Head of Batken district
16:01
President Jeenbekov lays wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier in Moscow