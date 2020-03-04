Cross-year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan: Planned events announced

Cross-year of two countries in the CIS is held for the first time. Ambassador of Russia to Kyrgyzstan, Nikolai Udovichenko, announced at a press conference.

He recalled that the agreement on holding the Cross-year of Russia and Kyrgyzstan was reached in 2019 during the visit of Vladimir Putin to Bishkek.

«A consolidated program of events has been prepared and will be signed in the coming days, but the opening has already taken place in the Kremlin Palace with participation of the heads of both states. There was a concert prepared by the ministries of culture of the two countries. It was held at a high level with a full hall — 5,000 guests. The concert combined different genres, different performers, there were joint performances, Russian performers sang in the Kyrgyz language, Anna Bolshova read an excerpt from «Mother’s Field,» the Ambassador said.

Nikolai Udovichenko noted that closure ceremony is planned in November in Bishkek. The Ambassador added that the Cross-year is not only a year of culture; more than 200 events are planned, including economic and business ones, memorial events in honor of the anniversary of the Victory and others.

The year promises to be eventful, and it pleases that we do not focus only on culture, but also continue the agenda of strengthening business ties. Nikolai Udovichenko

«There will be a bilateral investment forum and a large number of business forums, where business circles will have an opportunity to establish contacts with a focus on the implementation of investment activities,» he said.

Within the framework of the Cross-year of Kyrgyzstan and Russia project, a number of economic events are also planned: an inter-regional economic forum in Yekaterinburg, Kyrgyz businessmen and entrepreneurs are expected to participate in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, and artists — in the St. Petersburg Cultural Forum. Participation of Kyrgyzstanis in the innovation forums that will be held in Russia is important for us, the Ambassador said.

A special place in the program will take the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The decision to hold the Cross-year was taken in March 2019 following the results of the state visit of Vladimir Putin to Kyrgyzstan.