Control over public transport tightened in Osh city

A mass check of work of public transport for compliance with passenger transportation rules has begun in Osh city. Press service of the City Hall reported.

The check is reportedly carried out by a commission of specialists from the city mayor’s office, employees of the Passenger Transport Agency, transport inspection, and the Central Traffic Safety Department.

Particular attention is paid to the presence of uniform among drivers, sanitary standards in the passenger compartment of vehicles, and their technical condition.

At least 15 routes of minibuses were checked for two days. Minor violations by 30 percent of drivers were detected. They need to correct everything within two days. Monitoring of fulfillment of the requirements of the commission is assigned to a curator, appointed by the Passenger Transport Agency.
