Father of the UK Prime Minister urges compatriots to visit Kyrgyzstan

The 80-year-old father of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, Stanley Johnson, urges the British to visit Kyrgyzstan as tourists. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the UK reported.

According to the diplomatic mission, the event «Kyrgyzstan Tourism Roadshow» was held in London, aimed at attracting British tourists to Kyrgyzstan.

Stanley Johnson told that in 2018 he took part in a project on installation of video cameras in Kyrgyzstan as part of the snow leopard conservation program.

The former MEP, activist and writer called on British travel companies to send as many tourists as possible to Kyrgyzstan.

Representatives of 12 Kyrgyz tour operators participated in presentation of Kyrgyzstan.