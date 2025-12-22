UK imposes sanctions against Kyrgyz company KIFIKO LLC

The UK has imposed sanctions against a Kyrgyz company, KIFIKO LLC, published documents say.

According to the UK Foreign Office, financial restrictions have been imposed on this LLC, including a ban on providing trust services. The sanctions came into effect on December 18.

The company is also subject to the standard financial restrictions regime under the legislation on measures against Russia.

UK authorities suspect KIFIKO of being an «involved party» in circumventing sanctions imposed on Russia. The company operates in a sector of strategic importance to the Russian government, specifically the country’s financial services sector, and has also provided financial services, resources, or technology to an A7 organization that benefits from support from the Russian government, the UK Foreign Office believes.

It was previously reported that the EU sanctions list includes 21 individuals and 42 legal entities, as well as several legal entities from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. They are suspected of facilitating the circumvention of previously imposed restrictions. The EU has banned them from any transactions with European counterparties and from accessing international payment systems.

The EU sanctions affected the Kyrgyz banks Tolubay and Eurasian Savings Bank. Two companies from Kyrgyzstan, Old Vector LLC and Greenex LLC, were also included on the list.