Members of drug dealing gang deliver hashish from Toktogul district to Bishkek

Employees of the Department of the State Drug Trafficking Control Service of Kyrgyzstan for Chui region suppressed activities of a criminal group that established a stable channel for the supply and sale of narcotic drugs from Toktogul district of Jalal-Abad region. The State Drug Trafficking Control Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

An organizer of the drug dealing gang was detained in February as part of pre-trial proceedings in the capital. At least 2 kilograms 150 grams of hashish, transported to Bishkek and Chui region for subsequent sale, were confiscated from him.

The detained 49-year-old man has been previously repeatedly convicted.

Other active members of the gang were also detained during special investigative actions. At least 1 kilogram 300 grams of hashish were found during a search in the house of the suspects.

The Investigation Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district conducts operational investigative measures, and identifies other persons involved in the crime.