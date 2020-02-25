13:57
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Share of women in politics should be increased, Kyrgyzstanis believe

At least 66 percent of Kyrgyzstanis are sure that there should be more women in politics. Results of a survey by the International Republican Institute (IRI) say.

At the same time, 52 percent of the respondents explained the answer by the fact that most of the women are more balanced and reasonable than men.

Other 41 percent believe that higher number of women in politics would help empower young women to be more politically and socially active. Equal gender representation in politics is very important for 35 percent of respondents.

About 35 percent said that women can more effectively solve problems related to women’s rights.

At least 30 percent are sure that the composition of the Government should be similar to the composition of the entire population.

The International Republican Institute (IRI) conducted a traditional survey among Kyrgyzstanis. It involved 1,483 people from all over the country. The survey was conducted from November 21 to December 3, 2019.
link: https://24.kg/english/144667/
views: 39
Print
Related
TV, the Internet, friends - main sources of information for Kyrgyzstanis
Only 8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis know how to turn to Parliament
Only a third of Kyrgyzstanis positively assess work of courts
IRI: 92% of Kyrgyzstanis consider corruption as biggest problem
Kyrgyzstan has more women than men
Kyrgyzstanis voice main economic threat to country
Kyrgyzstan’s relations with China are poor, 31 % of respondents believe
Most of Kyrgyzstanis not know how to appeal to Parliament or deputy
All former presidents of Kyrgyzstan get into ranking of political leaders
Majority of Kyrgyzstanis consider corruption as biggest problem
Popular
Ata Meken party to participate in local elections Ata Meken party to participate in local elections
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus Sambo wrestler from Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at tournament in Belarus
Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek Patrol police car gets into traffic accident in Bishkek
25 February, Tuesday
13:37
Share of women in politics should be increased, Kyrgyzstanis believe Share of women in politics should be increased, Kyrgy...
12:15
Committee to Protect Journalists calls for release of Azimzhan Askarov
12:04
Film featuring Gerard Depardieu to be shot in Kyrgyzstan
11:53
Police register 87,999 violations in Unified Register since beginning of 2020
11:36
Air pollution in Bishkek: Air becomes cleaner after rain