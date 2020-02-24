Weather alert: Heavy precipitation expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is forecast in Kyrgyzstan on February 27-28: occasional rain, turning into snow, and snow in mountainous areas are expected in most parts of the country. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Heavy precipitation is expected in some areas of Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken, Issyk-Kul regions, as well as wet snow accretion on wires and trees.

Packed snow, ice is forecast along with snowdrifts in the mountain sections of roads of the republic. Increase of west wind to 17-22 meters per second is expected in some areas.

A drop in air temperature is expected.

Such unstable weather will complicate the work of communications, energy and utilities enterprises. Visibility on roads will deteriorate during heavy rainfall that will lead to difficulties in driving of vehicles.