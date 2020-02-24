Number of schools with correctional classes increases in Bishkek

The number of schools that have correctional classes has increased in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At least 289 children with disabilities attend correctional classes. They work at six capital’s schools: No. 3, 11, 19, 59, 37, 60. Only four schools had such classes last year. About 254 students were taught there.

«The task of correctional classes is to provide alternative educational services for children with disabilities to prevent such children from entering residential educational institutions,» the ministry noted.

In addition, a correctional class was opened this year at the school No. 10 in Balykchi. Classes are attended by 12 children.