Psychologists and speech pathologist from Russia to help children in Kyrgyzstan

Psychologists and a speech pathologist from Russia will help children in Kyrgyzstan. The Russian House reported.

Volunteers of the international humanitarian project «Missiya Dobro» arrived in Osh city.

During two weeks, psychologists with many years of experience working with children Elmira Nadymova and Elizaveta Baeva-Perepechaeva, as well as a teacher, speech therapist and speech pathologist Elena Brusyanina will help children with disabilities in appropriate special institutions.

«Missiya Dobro» program was organized by Rossotrudnichestvo together with the Association of Volunteer Centers. It has been implemented in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan for the second year in a row.