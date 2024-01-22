37,400 children receive disability allowance in Kyrgyzstan

At least 37,494 children under 18 receive disability allowance as of the beginning of 2024 in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

Its amount is 8,000 soms per month per child.

«It is necessary to apply to the Departments of Labor, Social Security and Migration at the place of residence for a monthly social allowance for a child with disability at the age of up to 18. An application for the allowance is submitted by the parents (adoptive parents, guardians, caregivers). If they live separately, the application is filed at the place of residence of the parent (adoptive parents, guardians, caregivers), with whom the child lives,» the Ministry of Labor noted.

The ministry added that when applying for a monthly social allowance you should have a passport, information/certificate(s) of birth of the child/children, conclusion of the medical and social expert commission, confirming disability. For people living in settlements where coefficients of additional payments to wages and other social payments are established, information on registration at the place of residence/stay is also required.