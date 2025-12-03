Over 650 schools implement inclusive practices in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan, within its purview, systematically implements measures to ensure the right of children with disabilities to receive an education.

According to the ministry, there are currently 2,394 schools and 1,997 kindergartens in the country, providing education and upbringing to over 1.5 million children. Of these, 29,728 are registered in the education system as children with disabilities.

The Ministry of Education announced the following key achievements:

Updating inclusive standards. The principle of inclusive education is officially enshrined in the state education standard.

Regulation of the work of the PMPC. A new model regulation on the psychological, medical, and pedagogical commission has been adopted, defining clear mechanisms for diagnosis and support.

Introduction of various forms of education. Tunguch online school, homeschooling, residential (boarding) and individual home-based education offer alternatives for children with disabilities.

Expanding inclusive practices. More than 650 schools are implementing inclusive practices, covering over 18,500 children.

Expanding infrastructure and human resource capacity through international projects. Twinning and Smart-ED projects, as well as training for 100 teachers in Moscow, have contributed to enhancing teachers’ competencies and developing inclusive schools.

«An important legal and programmatic framework for inclusive education has been created in the Kyrgyz Republic. Active reforms are helping to ensure equal opportunities for children with disabilities, including residential, homeschooling, and online education,» the statement reads.

Inclusive education ensures equal access to education for all students, taking into account their needs and individual capabilities. It should be flexible enough to have a different approach for an excellent student, a child with a disability, or a foreign child from another country studying in the same class. However, not every parent is able to enroll a child with a disability in an educational institution.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is celebrated annually on December 3.