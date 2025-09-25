Dental care to be more accessible to children with disabilities in Kyrgyzstan

The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare (NCMCW) is launching a specialized facility to provide dental care, including emergency surgical procedures, to children with disabilities under sedation or general anesthesia.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, the facility has undergone a major renovation, and equipment, instruments, and consumables worth approximately 20 million soms have been purchased, including dental chairs, anesthesia machines, cardiac monitors, ECGs, defibrillators, medical supplies, and much more.

The new facility will reduce the flow of emergency patients and ensure that children with disabilities are seen on an electronic waiting list (approximately two — three children per day).

The department’s doctors are undergoing targeted training in the care of these patients at the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute for Retraining and Advanced Training.