ADRA Kyrgyzstan improves access to medical care for children with disabilities

ADRA Kyrgyzstan supports children with disabilities in Bishkek and the regions, the organization told 24.kg news agency.

According to its staff, the new project involves organizing a mobile medical team in rehabilitation centers.

«Children will receive assistance from an experienced pediatrician and ultrasound screening. This activity will improve access to medical care for children with disabilities, especially in remote regions.

Last week, children from Kelechek Rehabilitation Center were examined. While the project’s doctors carried out their important work, other staff members engaged with the children — drawing with colored pencils and modeling with play dough. Despite the unique and challenging lives of the children in its care and their parents, this project brings clear and simple feelings: gratitude, warmth, and joy. As part of the project, the mobile team will travel to the regions in March,» the organization noted.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic.