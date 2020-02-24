10:34
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for five days

Gas supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended on February 24-28. Public Relations and Media Service of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC reported.

In connection with emergency recovery work, the supply of natural gas will be cut off:

  • In the area bounded by Baitik Baatyr, Tolstoi, Elebaev, Kulatov Streets; Baitik Baatyr, Kulatov, Zhukeev-Pudovkin, Gorky Streets;
  • Avtomash Radiator LLC; Alkoni LLC (Matrosov Street, 1a); Sunkeip (Matrosov Street, 1c); Baitur LLC (Zhukeev-Pudovkin Street, 41).

Gas supply will be also suspended in Osh city on February 25 (Lenin, Aliev, Lermontov, Michurin Streets).
