15:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 76,000 people

As of today, the number of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus in China is 18,440. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The number of people who got infected with the coronavirus reached 76,497. Over the past day, the number of confirmed cases of the disease has increased by 772.

About 2,247 people died from the coronavirus.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 62,442 cases, 2,144 dead and 11,778 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus is registered is also increasing. As of today, 1,300 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 27 countries. Most of the patients are in Japan (94), Thailand (35), Singapore (84), Hong Kong (68), South Korea (156), Taiwan (24), Australia (15), Germany (16), USA (15) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

  • The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.
link: https://24.kg/english/144360/
views: 100
Print
Related
How coronavirus and closed Chinese border affect Kyrgyzstan
Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship die from coronavirus
Death toll from novel coronavirus exceeds 2,100 people
Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus
Over 75,000 people infected with coronavirus in China
Border Service tells about control over citizens arriving from abroad
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Kyrgyzstani infected with coronavirus: His cabin neighbor has virus
Kyrgyzstani gets infected with coronavirus on Diamond Princess cruise ship
Almost 13,000 people recover from new coronavirus in China
Popular
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus Russia imposes complete entry ban for Chinese citizens due to coronavirus
21 February, Friday
15:29
How coronavirus and closed Chinese border affect Kyrgyzstan How coronavirus and closed Chinese border affect Kyrgyz...
14:28
New rules for obtaining Schengen visa by Kyrgyzstanis take effect
14:16
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 76,000 people
14:08
Permissible air pollution level exceeded 4 times in some Bishkek districts
14:05
Kyrgyzstan to introduce marking of cigarettes, alcohol, shoes from July 1, 2020