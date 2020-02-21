Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 76,000 people

As of today, the number of people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus in China is 18,440. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

The number of people who got infected with the coronavirus reached 76,497. Over the past day, the number of confirmed cases of the disease has increased by 772.

About 2,247 people died from the coronavirus.

The highest number of the infected is in Hubei province, where the spread of the virus began. There were registered 62,442 cases, 2,144 dead and 11,778 recovered.

The number of countries where coronavirus is registered is also increasing. As of today, 1,300 cases have been confirmed outside of China in 27 countries. Most of the patients are in Japan (94), Thailand (35), Singapore (84), Hong Kong (68), South Korea (156), Taiwan (24), Australia (15), Germany (16), USA (15) and Malaysia (22).

The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.